D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,800,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 110,778 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 65,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.