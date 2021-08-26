D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.89. 30,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,603. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

