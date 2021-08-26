D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $51.99 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 13.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $51,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $80.94. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

