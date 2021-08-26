D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

