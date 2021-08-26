Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 92,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,104,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.