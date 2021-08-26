CX Institutional Sells 5,134 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

MA stock opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

