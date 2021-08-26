CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

