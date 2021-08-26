CX Institutional Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.