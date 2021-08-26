CX Institutional Has $495,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CX Institutional decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NIKE were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.