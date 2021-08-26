CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.57. 3,147,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

