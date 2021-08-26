Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

