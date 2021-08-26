CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $327.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00288530 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,580,429 coins and its circulating supply is 144,580,429 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

