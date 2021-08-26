CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.56 Million

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $206.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $219.83 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $822.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $838.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $966.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,928.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

