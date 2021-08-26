CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin Acquires 500 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

