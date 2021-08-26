CryptoEnergy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $62,611.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00004806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00753210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00098218 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy (CRYPTO:CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.