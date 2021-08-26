CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Up 7.8% This Week

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for $46.96 or 0.00100273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.26 or 1.00142086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.85 or 0.01024696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.87 or 0.06429547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,409 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

