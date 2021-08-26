CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Down to $13.53

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.25. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $671.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

