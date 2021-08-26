Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. 2,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $771.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

