Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) received a $11.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

