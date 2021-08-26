Critical Survey: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biostage and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.16 $1.10 billion $3.09 23.88

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27%

Volatility and Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biostage and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Baxter International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Baxter International beats Biostage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

