Critical Review: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tupperware Brands and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.74 billion 0.71 $112.20 million $2.24 10.99 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands 7.25% -92.72% 13.72% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The company was founded on February 8, 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

