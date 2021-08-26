Critical Analysis: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) vs. CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Surgalign and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.91%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.49 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.70 CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 16.08 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -20.73

CollPlant Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants that are used for the regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has a co-development agreement with 3D Systems Corporation for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

