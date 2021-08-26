Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 143,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,942. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53. Criteo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

