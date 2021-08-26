Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $860,400.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 533,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
