Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $860,400.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Rowberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Gregory Rowberry sold 34,802 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $988,376.80.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 533,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

