Credit Suisse Group Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $23.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PSTG stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 326.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $22,326,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

