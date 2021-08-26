Creative Planning Purchases 6,575 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $146,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 1,202,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,388. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

