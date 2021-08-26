Creative Planning Makes New $309.92 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,917,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,915,000. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 137,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

