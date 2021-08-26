Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,839,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 3.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,623,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,677,000 after buying an additional 125,703 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 781.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

VO traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $245.01. The company had a trading volume of 404,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $247.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

