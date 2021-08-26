Creative Planning Buys 820,378 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Planning owned 1.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $500,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.37. 274,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

