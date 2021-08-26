Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

