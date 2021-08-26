Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$100.00 price target on the stock.
ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.91.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.
In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
