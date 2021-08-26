Cowen Initiates Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

