Cowen Begins Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TNYA opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.