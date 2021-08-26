Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 505.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSP shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of LON:CSP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.43). 428,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,331. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 303.80 ($3.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

