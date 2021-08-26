Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

