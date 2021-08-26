Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.89

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 4329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

