CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 560 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
