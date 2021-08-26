CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 560 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $155.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $38,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

