Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.44. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

