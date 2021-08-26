Corey Deutsch Purchases 4,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corey Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeMD alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Corey Deutsch acquired 6,400 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,216.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.