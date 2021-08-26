Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 84 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.03. 853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

