Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 776,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 21,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,270. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 2.70. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

