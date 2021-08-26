Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.63. 223,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.