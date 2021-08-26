Contrasting FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FutureWorld and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals $6.02 million 35.34 -$35.58 million ($1.66) -3.73

FutureWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

FutureWorld has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FutureWorld and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.79%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than FutureWorld.

Profitability

This table compares FutureWorld and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals -398.34% -107.25% -58.70%

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats FutureWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureWorld Company Profile

FutureWorld Corp. engages in identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp and cannabis products, services, and technologies. The company was founded by Saed Talari on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

