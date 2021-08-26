Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.26.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of CLR opened at $37.44 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

