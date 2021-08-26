Conn’s (CONN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Conn’s to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $697.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

