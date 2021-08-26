Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares rose 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 1,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 90,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

