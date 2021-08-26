Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

