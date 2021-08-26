Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 3,742.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Conifer alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 1,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,307. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.