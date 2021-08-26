Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Several research firms have commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,030,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $9,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

