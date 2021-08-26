Conceal (CCX) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $82,664.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,528,161 coins and its circulating supply is 10,908,257 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

