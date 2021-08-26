Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $21.09. 307,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,164. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27. Compass Group has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

